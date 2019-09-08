Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR KOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR E.W. KOCH Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR E.W. KOCH Jr. Obituary
KOCH, JR. ARTHUR E.W.

Age 82, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Kathleen M. (Ryan) Koch; son of the late Arthur and Irene (Lenherr) Koch; loving father of Kristen (Matthew) Wade, Karan (Christopher) Miller and the late Colleen Koch; grandfather of Camden Wade, Makenzie Wade and Zoie Miller. Mr. Koch was retired from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a Journeyman Pressman. He was an avid auto racing fan having attended 60 consecutive Indianapolis 500 races. He was passionate about boating, spending winters in Florida, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Koch will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital Cancer Research, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., entrusted with arrangements. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now