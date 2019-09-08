|
KOCH, JR. ARTHUR E.W.
Age 82, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Kathleen M. (Ryan) Koch; son of the late Arthur and Irene (Lenherr) Koch; loving father of Kristen (Matthew) Wade, Karan (Christopher) Miller and the late Colleen Koch; grandfather of Camden Wade, Makenzie Wade and Zoie Miller. Mr. Koch was retired from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a Journeyman Pressman. He was an avid auto racing fan having attended 60 consecutive Indianapolis 500 races. He was passionate about boating, spending winters in Florida, but most especially he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Koch will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital Cancer Research, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., entrusted with arrangements. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019