Arthur G. Vogel, Jr., 81, of Monroeville, joined our heavenly Father on December 10, 2019 after fighting a heroic battle with Parkinson's Disease. Art was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Art spent many years traveling and enjoying life while serving in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. Art was a Shriner and a Mason for many years and was a Past Master of Infinity Lodge No. 546. He was a successful and hard-working Broadcast Engineer for WQED for 44 years. Art worked side-by-side with Fred Rogers in making of the legendary Mister Rogers Neighborhood. Arthur was nominated for an Emmy in 1977 for his excellence in television camera work. Born to the late Arthur G. Vogel, Sr. and Dorothy Vogel (Feiling), preceded in death by his sister Doris Cone. Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Karen Vogel (Killcrece), three children, Mark (Kim) Vogel, of Braddock Hills, Susan Anderson, of Plum, and Robert Vogel, of Monroeville. He is also survived by his sister, Marion (Moe) Simon and three grandchildren, Caleb Anderson, Amanda Vogel, and Tristen Anderson. Art had a passion for music, trains, and photography. Art always had a camera in his hand to capture every cherishable moment with his family. The memorial for Arthur G. Vogel, Jr. will be at JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747) on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m.. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019