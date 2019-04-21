Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
2510 Middle Rd.
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
WAGNER ARTHUR G.

Age 86, of Allison Park, went home to be with Jesus on April 17, 2019. Husband of the late Lois "Dolly" (Hertweck) Wagner; father of Diane (Steve) Burke, Bill (Kathy), Gary (Kim), Kurt (Elaine) and Fr. Tom Wagner; grandfather of eight; great-grandfather of two; also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his beloved parents, John and Ilma (Schied) Wagner; sisters, Irene and Irma; brothers, Edward and James. Visitation Wed. 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Everyone please meet at church. Art will be laid to rest in Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
