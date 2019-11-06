Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
8:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
ARTHUR J. CHESNEY
CHESNEY ARTHUR J.

Age 72, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Etta (Bradley) Chesney; father of Tracy (Rich) Dix, Stephen (Jennifer) Chesney and Jaime Chesney; grandfather of Justin (Jess) Dix and Kristen Dix, Braedan and Olivia Chesney, Alexis O'Connell and Sophia Lardo; great-grandfather of Elijah Dix; son of the late Arthur and Mary Chesney; brother of Sarah Pollinger, the late Anna DeGolier and Mary Lou Rosenwald; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
