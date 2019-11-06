|
CHESNEY ARTHUR J.
Age 72, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Etta (Bradley) Chesney; father of Tracy (Rich) Dix, Stephen (Jennifer) Chesney and Jaime Chesney; grandfather of Justin (Jess) Dix and Kristen Dix, Braedan and Olivia Chesney, Alexis O'Connell and Sophia Lardo; great-grandfather of Elijah Dix; son of the late Arthur and Mary Chesney; brother of Sarah Pollinger, the late Anna DeGolier and Mary Lou Rosenwald; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019