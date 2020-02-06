|
CHIODO, JR. ARTHUR J.
Age 83, formerly of Scott Township, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Vogel) Chiodo; cherished father of Bev (Gary) Shields of Bethel Park, Dana (Jim) Shahen of Chippewa, Ellen (Rob) Goehring of Chippewa, Julia (Tom) Kerr of Fort Wayne, IN; adored grandfather of Nicholas, Andre and Daniel Shahen, Bailee Lampus and Seth Goehring, Shane and Ryan Kerr; loving brother of Connie (late Charles) Wolf. Mr. Chiodo was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the USAF. All arrangements will be private by WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017 (412-221-3333). Donations may be made to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020