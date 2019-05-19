Home

DIGIACOMO ARTHUR J.

Age 72, of Crafton, suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019. Loving husband of 52 years to Judy (Moyer) DiGiacomo; beloved father of Jay (Kelly) and Jeffrey (Heather) DiGiacomo; special pappy of Victoria, Zachary, Bella, Dominic, Gianna, Tia, Nikoss and Franco; dear brother of Carmen DiGiacomo, Linda Metrovich, Cindy Baldridge, and the late Louis DiGiacomo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Art was a former employee of UPMC Medical Center for over 37 years, a former coach of CIT Baseball, TRSC Soccer, Carlynton Wrestling. Art was an avid golfer, fisherman, and Pittsburgh Sports Fan. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. The Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, in the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
