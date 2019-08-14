Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
More Obituaries for ARTHUR GRAHAM
ARTHUR J. "JIM" GRAHAM

ARTHUR J. "JIM" GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM ARTHUR J. "JIM"

Jim, age 91, and a lifelong Oakmont resident, died Monday evening, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband of June Ford Graham of 65 years; beloved father of Sherri (Craig) Dimon, and Mark (Martha) Graham; brother of the late Dorothy Randall and June Degitz; grandfather of Shawna (T.J.) Joos, Lindsay (Josh) Miller; great-grandfather of Cade Miller, Delaney Joos, Kiersten Miller. Jim served in the Korean War in the United States Navy. He was a lifelong and one of the oldest members of the Oakmont Elks 1668, F&AM Lodge 548 of Verona. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. Jim's family wishes to thank the staff at the Willows of Presbyterian Seniorcare, Westminster Place, and Bridges Hospice for their dedicated care and kindness given to him. Friends and relatives will be received at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Thursday from 2-4, 6 until 7:30 p.m. Services. Family suggests memorials to Oakmont Library, 700 Allegheny River Blvd., and Oakmont Blvd. Project, 767 Fifth St., Oakmont, PA 15139.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
