ARTHUR J. SCIULLO

ARTHUR J. SCIULLO Obituary
SCIULLO ARTHUR J.

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Arthur J. Sciullo, age 84 of Wilmerding passed away.  Son of the late John and Leona (Malesic) Sahayda. Beloved companion of 30 years to Shawn Conley.  Loving father of John Sciullo, Joseph (Michele) Sciullo, and Jay Sciullo. Dear Grandfather of Mauriana Sciullo, Madison Sciullo, and Marina Sciullo. Art was the founder and president of Bi-Rite Oil Co., and Rad Services, a Nuclear Health Physics Co., and was the owner and operator along with his sons of Smartie Arties restaurant in Plum.  Art was a distinguished member of Churchill Valley Country Club and had a passion for automobiles. No Visitation, Private family ceremony. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054.


www.kutchfuneralhome.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
