CERRA ARTHUR JOSEPH
Of Penn Hills, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the age of 101. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Anna. He is survived by daughters, Patricia (Richard) Graswick, Barbara Cerra, Jacqueline (Douglas) Price, and Charlette (John) Quercia; grandchildren, Melissa (Stephen) Deal, David (Rachel) Graswick, and Adam (Alison) Graswick; great-grandchildren, Andrew Deal and Nyla, Olivia, Elaina, Bayler, and Skylin Graswick; and scores of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Arthur was born on February 15, 1918 in Pittsburgh, PA to Joseph and Concetta Cerra. He was brother of the late Mary Butera of Penn Hills and the late Dolores LoPresti of Brandon, FL. A veteran of the United States Navy, Arthur enlisted in 1942 and served in North Africa, Newfoundland, England, Scotland, The Netherlands, and Germany during World War II. Upon his return to civilian life in 1945, he resumed work at Bacharach Instrument Company where he was a machinist and then machine shop foreman until his retirement in 1983. He was a Founding Member of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America (ISDA), Frank DiLeo Lodge, where he served in a variety of leadership positions for more than 60 years. He worked to preserve pride in his Italian heritage and celebrated the honor of being an American of Italian descent. Arthur played bocce in the ISDA league, serving as team captain until well into his 80s. His fellow players, most of whom were 20 to 50 years his junior, looked up to him as their role model and mentor. Arthur enjoyed woodworking for years before his eyesight began to fail. He created many beautiful works of art for family members and friends over the years. He cultivated, in the tradition of his father, a flourishing home garden that once boasted hundreds of tomato plants, along with dozens of other vegetables; all on a half-acre of land. His long-standing attitude: "It's great to be alive!" sustained him for more than a century. This positive philosophy about life provided enormous inspiration to everyone who knew him. Arthur's visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills. His Funeral Mass and military salute will be celebrated on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Susanna Church, Penn Hills followed by his burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations be made to Western Pennsylvania School for Blind Children, 201 N. Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, in Arthur's memory and in support of Elaina Joy Graswick and all persons with vision challenges.