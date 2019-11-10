|
KRAMER ARTHUR "ART"
Passed peacefully on November 8, 2019 at age 87. He lived large, actively and happily until the very end. He embraced life with a rare zest and wonderful sense of humor. He was a great man and a mensch. We all learned so much from him and will continue to laugh, love and live out loud as he would have wanted. He was a proud, self-made man, who worked his way through college and graduate school and became a C.P.A. and Professor of Accounting at Point Park College. Art had deep wells of compassion—all who knew him felt comforted and safe in his embrace. He was reassuring, confident, and loyal; an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, brother, son, and friend. If you needed help buying a car, navigating traffic or finding the best price, Art was not only more than happy to help, but loved to provide support. He was devoted to and adored by his wife, Arlene Kramer; his two daughters, Stacy Kramer and Marci Kramer; his three grandchildren, Sadie, Eli, and Jack; his sons-in-law, David Kramer and Dan Koller; and his many nieces and nephews, Edward Kramer, Cindy Kramer, Roy Kramer, Rob Kramer, Kathy Kramer Ulicny, Sam Kramer and Tom Kramer. Art had many, many lifelong friends and created a lively, loving social community that will live on in his memory. He was deeply caring, passionate, loyal, brilliant and jovial. Among his many awards and accolades was the honor of Professor Emeritus at Point Park College. He served honorably in the US Army for two years as an accountant and traveled throughout Europe during his service. He spoke of this service as an invaluable character-building experience of which he was tremendously proud. Art loved a great piece of salmon, Marriott Hotels, a new car, a good bargain, LA Fitness, tennis, Pittsburgh and Boca (where he split his time). He had a remarkable facility for numbers and logistics; some would even say his head functioned as a personal calculator. Arthur is survived by his wife, Arlene; his daughters, Stacy (David) and Marci (Dan); his grandchildren, Sadie, Eli and Jack; and his beloved aforementioned nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. To say he will be deeply missed by all is a profound understatement. Please have a Tanqueray martini with extra olives, a nice piece of broiled salmon, followed by apple pie in his honor—it would put a smile on his face. Services at Temple Emanuel, 1250 Bower Hill Road, Mount Lebanon on Monday at 2 p.m. No prior visitation. Interment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. www.schugar.com