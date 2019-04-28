Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
ARTHUR L. "ART" DUSCHEID III

ARTHUR L. "ART" DUSCHEID III Obituary
DUSCHEID ARTHUR L. "ART" III

Age 69, of Oakdale, on Friday April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Jamie; brother of Tom (Mary Ann), Jan (Bernie) Bubanic, Doreen (late Larry) Younghans, and the late Debby, Ronnie and Suzie; step-father of Aaron (Clair) and Nate (Lauren); also nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. Art graduated from the US Naval Academy and was a USMC Veteran. He was of the most generous spirit, an avid supporter of Animal Rescue Efforts and loved Corvettes. Art found happiness in simple pleasures making him a joy to be around. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray 724-941-3211, on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Prayers Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment National Cemetary of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to any Animal Rescue group. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
