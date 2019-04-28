DUSCHEID ARTHUR L. "ART" III

Age 69, of Oakdale, on Friday April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Jamie; brother of Tom (Mary Ann), Jan (Bernie) Bubanic, Doreen (late Larry) Younghans, and the late Debby, Ronnie and Suzie; step-father of Aaron (Clair) and Nate (Lauren); also nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends. Art graduated from the US Naval Academy and was a USMC Veteran. He was of the most generous spirit, an avid supporter of Animal Rescue Efforts and loved Corvettes. Art found happiness in simple pleasures making him a joy to be around. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd. McMurray 724-941-3211, on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. Prayers Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment National Cemetary of the Alleghenies. Memorials may be made to any Animal Rescue group. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com