John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Church
ARTHUR M. ROBERTS
ROBERTS ARTHUR M.

Age 92, peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, of Brentwood, formerly of Donora. Husband of the late Yolanda S. (Muia); beloved father of Arthur J. Roberts and Lori E. (Geno) Anitori; proud pap of Gina and Lisa Anitori; predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters; brother-in-law of Clementine Amati.  Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.  Art proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a longtime employee of Met Life.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3-6 p.m  Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019
