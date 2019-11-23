|
ROBERTS ARTHUR M.
Age 92, peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019, of Brentwood, formerly of Donora. Husband of the late Yolanda S. (Muia); beloved father of Arthur J. Roberts and Lori E. (Geno) Anitori; proud pap of Gina and Lisa Anitori; predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters; brother-in-law of Clementine Amati. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Art proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a longtime employee of Met Life. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 3-6 p.m Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 23, 2019