ARTHUR MOSES Jr.

ARTHUR MOSES Jr. Obituary
MOSES, JR. ARTHUR

On Tuesday, January 7, 2020, Arthur Moses, Jr., 73, of North Braddock, PA. Husband of Janet (Pierce) Moses; father of Robin, Breon, Sr., Kenny, Nagina, LaWanda, Arthur III and LaRhonda. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. on January 16, 2020, at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. on January 17, 2020. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104, (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
