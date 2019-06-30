Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 91, of Shaler Twp. on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Husband of the late Joan (Bender) Sallach; father of Elizabeth S. (Rick) Weaver, Christina B. (Dennis) Erdlen, Martin F. (Charissa) Sallach, Andrew H. Sallach and the late Paul J. Sallach; also survived by ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; brother of the late Doris Meilahn; special thanks to his caregiver Denise Herbe. Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Service will be held in the Bethel Lutheran Church 301 Scott Ave., Glenshaw on Monday at 10:30 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
