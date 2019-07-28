|
|
MCELHINNEY, JR. ARTHUR R.
Age 64, of Plum, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Beth" (Shaffer) McElhinney; son of Jean and the late Arthur R. McElhinney, Sr.; loving father of Aaron (Gretchen) McElhinney, Alisha (Joseph) Altieri and Adrienne (Andrew) Butterfield; proud grandfather of Joshua, Christopher, Joseph III (Christianna), Kailee (Logan), Rachael, Isabella, Jacob and Wyatt; great-grandfather of Lucca and Maverick. Brother of Dennis (Kate) McElhinney, Linda (Monty) Webb and Darlene (Gene) Rauch. Art also had an extended family at his long-term, successful business in Murrysville. He opened the doors of McElhinney's Service in 1983 and continually earned loyal clientele and dedicated employees through his honest hard work, fair business practices, and friendly service. Art had an adventurous spirit and an unmatched work ethic. He enjoyed racing cars, building things by hand, and spending time with his family. A man of strong Christian faith, Art was a member of Word of Life Church in Greensburg, PA, where he served faithfully as a volunteer and an Elder. Countless lives were touched by his joyful and generous spirit. Loved by all, he will be deeply missed. Friends received from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. on Monday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239 where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019