BELMONT ARTHUR RUDOLPH

Age 91, of Allison Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Art was a big man with a big heart who bloomed wherever he was planted, and gave joy to whomever he touched. Husband of the late Helen P. Belmont; loving and devoted father of Carolyn Miller of Wexford, Patricia Belmont Campbell (Thomas) of Evans City, Scott A. Belmont of New Canaan, Ct. and the late James L. Belmont of Fairview, PA (surviving wife Janet); proud grandpa, poppop, poppy of his loving grandchildren Melissa, Garrett, Bradley, Wesley, Carolyn Lora and Leighton; great-grandchildren Bella, Anna, Max, Ness, Layla and Dalton. Family will be receiving friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Memorial Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to the Salvation Army or your local fire company. Arrangements entrusted to the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME (412-766-5600). Condolences may be offered at:

pinkertonfuneralhome.net