Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
For more information about
ARTHUR BELMONT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR BELMONT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR RUDOLPH BELMONT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARTHUR RUDOLPH BELMONT Obituary
BELMONT ARTHUR RUDOLPH

Age 91, of Allison Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Art was a big man with a big heart who bloomed wherever he was planted, and gave joy to whomever he touched. Husband of the late Helen P. Belmont; loving and devoted father of Carolyn Miller of Wexford, Patricia Belmont Campbell (Thomas) of Evans City, Scott A. Belmont of New Canaan, Ct. and the late James L. Belmont of Fairview, PA (surviving wife Janet); proud grandpa, poppop, poppy of his loving grandchildren Melissa, Garrett, Bradley, Wesley, Carolyn Lora and Leighton; great-grandchildren Bella, Anna, Max, Ness, Layla and Dalton. Family will be receiving friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Memorial Park Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park, PA 15101. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to the Salvation Army or your local fire company. Arrangements entrusted to the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME (412-766-5600). Condolences may be offered at:


pinkertonfuneralhome.net

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now