Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvin Sheffield Funeral Home
920 Franklin Ave.
Aliquippa, PA 15001
(724) 375-8080
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Kingdom Light Ministries International
6378 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARTHUR THOMPKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARTHUR THOMPKINS


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARTHUR THOMPKINS Obituary
THOMPKINS ARTHUR

Arthur Thompkins, 74, of Coraopolis, transitioned from here to be in the presence of the Lord on December 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 27, 1945 to the late Douglas, Sr. and Nola Thompkins. He graduated from Coraopolis High School in June of 1963 and immediately entered the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Vet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle; and three brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, two sisters; and a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on his birthday, January 27th at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Light Ministries International, 6378 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME, 920 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, PA. Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ARTHUR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -