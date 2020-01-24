|
|
THOMPKINS ARTHUR
Arthur Thompkins, 74, of Coraopolis, transitioned from here to be in the presence of the Lord on December 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 27, 1945 to the late Douglas, Sr. and Nola Thompkins. He graduated from Coraopolis High School in June of 1963 and immediately entered the United States Navy and was a Vietnam Vet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle; and three brothers. He leaves to cherish his memory two brothers, two sisters; and a host of relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on his birthday, January 27th at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Light Ministries International, 6378 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME, 920 Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, PA. Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020