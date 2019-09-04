|
|
GIORDANO ASHLEY
Age 26, of Penn Hills, tragically passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of Terry (stepfather Todd Daly) and the late Frank Giordano; loving mother of Kennedy and the late Kali Delgado; sister of Frank (Natalie D'Ambrosio) and Anthony Giordano; granddaughter of Mary (the late Sam) Ariondo and the late Frank (Stella) Giordano; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Ashley will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Friday 9:20 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gerard Majella Church 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019