David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ United Methodist Church
ASHLEY M. KENNEDY

ASHLEY M. KENNEDY Obituary
KENNEDY ASHLEY M.

Ashley M. Kennedy, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Bethel Park, peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019, age 30, daughter of Jeffrey and the late Catherine (Hackett) Kennedy; loving sister of Kelly Danley (Ryan), Kristy Kennedy, Trish Fink (Doug), and Michael Kennedy; aunt of Parker, Imri and Arti. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Christ United Methodist Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Washington Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty-Four, PA 15330 or Mercy Behavioral Health Crisis Center, 264 S. 9th St., Pgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
