KENNEDY ASHLEY M.
Ashley M. Kennedy, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Bethel Park, peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019, age 30, daughter of Jeffrey and the late Catherine (Hackett) Kennedy; loving sister of Kelly Danley (Ryan), Kristy Kennedy, Trish Fink (Doug), and Michael Kennedy; aunt of Parker, Imri and Arti. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Christ United Methodist Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Washington Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty-Four, PA 15330 or Mercy Behavioral Health Crisis Center, 264 S. 9th St., Pgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019