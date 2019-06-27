PAPAKOSTOS ASPASIA

Of Forest Hills, age 87, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James "Taki" Papakostos for 59 wonderful years; loving mother of Melanie (Theodore) Kreatsoulas of Long Island, NY and the late Genevieve (surviving spouse, Nico) Bardis of Forest Hills; cherished grandmother of George, Evie, Dimitri, and Vasili Kreatsoulas; Elias and Maria Bardis; sister of Kostas (Holly) Halvatzis of Florida and the late James Halvatzis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat was a devout member and volunteer at the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti) for over 50 years. She was an outgoing and comforting person, always knowing how to compliment someone and brighten their day. Pat loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her beloved Taki. Friends welcome Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Trisagion will be held at 7:30 p.m. Additional viewing will be held Tuesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti), where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Pat will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.