Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church
Ypapanti, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church
Ypapanti, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ASPASIA PAPAKOSTOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ASPASIA PAPAKOSTOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ASPASIA PAPAKOSTOS Obituary
PAPAKOSTOS ASPASIA

Of Forest Hills, age 87, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James "Taki" Papakostos for 59 wonderful years; loving mother of Melanie (Theodore) Kreatsoulas of Long Island, NY and the late Genevieve (surviving spouse, Nico) Bardis of Forest Hills; cherished grandmother of George, Evie, Dimitri, and Vasili Kreatsoulas; Elias and Maria Bardis; sister of Kostas (Holly) Halvatzis of Florida and the late James Halvatzis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat was a devout member and volunteer at the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti) for over 50 years.  She was an outgoing and comforting person, always knowing how to compliment someone and brighten their day. Pat loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and her beloved Taki. Friends welcome Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Trisagion will be held at 7:30 p.m. Additional viewing will be held Tuesday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti), where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Pat will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now