Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
ASSUNTA CHIEFFA

ASSUNTA CHIEFFA Obituary
CHIEFFA ASSUNTA

A devoted Jehovah's Witness, age 90, on Saturday June 22, 2019, of Braddock. All who knew her knew about her love for and faith in Jehovah God. Assunta was born on April 3, 1929, to the late Elisa Mendicino and Pasquale Mendicino in Calabria, Italy. Mrs. Chieffa was preceded in death by her husband, Michael. She is survived by three children, Maria Chieffa Noye, Stella Chieffa Kourniotis and John; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and was preceded in death by a great-grandchild. Friends received Wednesday only 5-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. A memorial service will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1549 Bell Avenue, North Braddock, PA 15104. Assunta will always be remembered for her love of Jehovah God, family, friends, her hospitality and gardening. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
