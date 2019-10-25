|
|
MIERI ASSUNTA "CATERINA" (IANNUZZI)
Age 80, of Pittsburgh, on October 23, 2019, at Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehabillitation, Oakmont. Born April 9, 1939, in Cosenza, Calabria, Italy, to the late Giuseppe and Felicia Iannuzzi. Wife of the late Eugene Mieri, who died in 1994. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded by two brothers, Angelo and Enzo Iannuzzi. She was a member of St. Raphael R.C. Church, Pittsburgh. Mrs. Mieri worked as a seamstress for Lachina Drapery Co. for many years. Surviving her are a sister-in-law, Josephine Iannuzzi; two nieces, Anna (David) Regoli, Lower Burrell, Licia (Salvatore Vaghetto) Iannuzzi, Pittsburgh; and also a niece and nephew in Italy; she was a great-aunt to Christina (fiance, William Wilson) Vaghetto, and Antonio and Isabella Regoli. Friends will be received Friday 6:00-9:00 p.m., in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, Owner/Supervisor. Family and friends please meet Saturday, at St. Raphael R.C. Church, 1154 Chislett St., Pittsburgh, PA, for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial Allegheny Cemetery Mausoleum, Pittsburgh. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019