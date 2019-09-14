|
MONTALBO ASUNCION "SIONY" (NINOBLA)
Age 85, of Pittsburgh, PA (formerly of Monroeville), passed away on August 24, 2019. Asuncion was born in Zamboanga City, Philippines on May 10, 1934. She graduated from Misamis Oriental High School, Cagayan de Oro 1953 and continued on to Lourdes College 1953-1954 then received a B.S. Pharmacy degree at University of Santo Thomas, Class of 1957. Asuncion was married to Dr. Serafin Alcantara Montalbo on September 29, 1964 at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church, Manila. She worked at a water analysis lab in Cagayan de Oro City and then re-located to Manila. Starting 1969, she worked in the hospital pharmacy department in Philadelphia, Michigan, NY, and finally at Monsour Medical Center, Jeannette, PA in 1973. She retired in 1998. Asuncion enjoyed dancing, cooking, traveling and family gatherings. Her greatest passion and joy were taking care of her nine grandchildren. She instilled a special tradition of having her grandchildren recite the rosary at summer family reunions kitchen round table. Preceded in death by her parents, Valeriano Mapalo Ninobla and Caridad Aspiras Ninobla, and her brother, Valeriano, Jr. Ninobla. She is survived by her husband, Serafin of 54 years; son, Mario (wife Marjorie Arca); daughter, Myrna Bella (husband Romeo Jr.), daughter, Melody Wickline (husband Joe), and daughter, Marlene McEwen (husband Kris); grandchildren, Abigail and Adam Montalbo, Marissa, Veronica, and Angelina Bella, Nicole Wickline, and Kristopher, Connor, and Brandon McEwen. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help, kindness, and care given by Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Attn. Very Rev. David H. Reith, Vicar General, 3501 S. Lake Drive, P.O. Box 070912, Milwaukee, WI 53207. Private family viewing, funeral mass and burial were held at Corl Funeral Chapel, North American Martyrs, and Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Monroeville, respectively. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church, 2230 Rochester Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.