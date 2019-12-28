|
McGINLEY AUDREAUN "AUDREY" M. (BORN)
It is with sadness our family announces the passing of our precious Mother, Audreaun "Audrey" Marie (Born) McGinley, formerly of Sheraden on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Audrey was in declining health and passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Born August 23, 1925 in Hastings, PA she is the second oldest daughter of seven children to the late Henry and Martha (Kane) Born and the last of their children to pass. Audrey also is step-daughter to the late Marie (Muri) Born and step-sister to three sisters and two brothers. Audrey moved to Pittsburgh at 19 to live with her Aunt, (the late Hilda Kane) and worked as a sales associate at Gimbels Department Store. She naturally gravitated to Church and joined Holy Innocents Sodality where she would rise to the office of President. She met the love of her life, Thomas V. McGinley and they married on October 6, 1951. With five children all-in-school, Audrey returned to work as a sales associate with Joseph Horne's Department Store for a span of 22+ years. Audrey was a faithful member of Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Sheraden for over 70 years. Her life was made complete with her immediate family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and the many friends she made along life's journey. Through the years, Audrey enjoyed attending musical productions at Heinz Hall and the Benedum. She traveled often to several parts of the United States and internationally to Rome and the Greek Isles along with her sister Dolores. A beloved Mother, Audrey leaves behind to cherish and honor her memory, her devoted children and spouses, Tom (Cynthia Folger) McGinley, Jim (Chrissy Johnson) McGinley of Julian, PA, Mary (Gene) Adamowski, Pat (Marci Weiland) McGinley and Ann (Lew) Wintermantel; her seven grandchildren, Brandon (Katie Fletcher) McGinley, Ian (Jenny Reicke) McGinley of Dallas, TX, Megan McGinley, Maura (Nik) Plante, Jenna (Mike) Macek, Erika Wintermantel, and Meredith McGinley; four great-grandchildren, Teresa, Ambrose, Margaret and Agnes McGinley; three special grandchildren, Coty, Caleb, and Abby Johnson all of Julian, PA; sisters, Carol (Born) Cretin of Patton, PA and Delma (Born) Corbin of Camp Hill, PA; brothers, Herman Born of Murrysville, PA and George (Sharon Lowmaster) Born of Carrolltown, PA; sisters-in-law, Lucy (Gelormino) Born of Saxonburg, PA and Rita (Kirsch) Born of Plum, PA; and brother-in-law, William "Bill" Ehmann of Bridgeville, PA. Audrey was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tommy, who passed away August 12, 1995; infant children, Michael and Joan; parents, Henry and Martha; step-mother, Marie; siblings and in-laws, Frances (Ed) Martin, Bernard Born, Fred Born, Robert (Rhoda Jury) Born, Dolores (Born) Smith, Eileen (Born) Ehmann, Beatrice (Born) Yeager, Mary Louise (McCormick) Born, Thomas Corbin, and Lew Cretin. A beloved wife, Audrey and Tom celebrated 43 years of marriage before Dad's passing and our hearts albeit heavy are made lighter with thoughts of them, together again! The family of Audrey McGinley welcomes relatives and friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden, Pgh, PA 15204, (412-331-5192). Please, join Audrey's Family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 with a music prelude to start at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m., in St. Margaret Mary Church, 1 Parish Pl, Moon Township, PA 15108. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sisters of Charity (Retirement), https://scsh.org/donate/. United States Province, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Place of interment is Resurrection Cemetery in Moon Township. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.