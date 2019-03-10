MILLER REVEREND DOCTOR AUDREY A.

A native of North Braddock, a resident of Redstone Highlands in North Huntingdon, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019; Audrey was the beloved sister of Joan (late Rob) Suskin of TX, Bernadette (late Jim) Aaron of OH, Joseph Miller of Apollo, Mary (Jim) Brown of FL, Dennis Miller of North Braddock and the late Phyllis Alexander (late Edward); a special joy in Audrey's life was her connection to her nieces and nephews. She celebrated each of their successes and shared in their life struggles. Audrey demonstrated her love for them by attending as many of their important life events as possible. She was always generous with her advice, guidance and love. After her secondary education at Divine Providence Academy, Audrey entered the Sisters of Divine Providence. She spent her early years as a nun teaching Catholic elementary schools for the Diocese of Pittsburgh. She later graduated from Columbia University in New York City with a Doctorate in Adult Education. Audrey served as the General Secretary for the Division of Education and Publication for the Board of Homeland Ministries of the United Church of Christ in Cleveland, OH. She became an ordained minister with the United Church of Christ and served the UCC Congregation in Strongsville, OH in many capacities. Audrey had a passion for reading, travelling throughout the world, and being an advocate for human rights and social justice. There will not be a viewing or visitation. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service in the chapel of Redstone Highlands, 12921 Redstone Dr., North Huntingdon, Pa. 15642 on Saturday, March 16, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception in her honor at the Redstone Clubhouse. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Memorial donations may be made to: The Network Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, 820 First St. NE, Suite 350, Washington, DC 20002 or www.networklobby.org. (Audrey was a founding member of this organization in 1972.)