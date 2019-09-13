|
|
CONROY AUDREY ANN
Age 86, of New Albany, Ohio (formerly of Verona, PA and Shippensburg, PA), passed away on September 1, 2019. Audrey was born to Alexander Smith and Mary (Michesky) Smith, on January 1, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from South High School in 1951. She married John (Jack) Conroy on August 29, 1959 and was married for sixty years. They met at the dance pavilion at Westview Park and continued to go dancing whenever they could. Audrey was the devoted mother of Stephen J. (Riza) Conroy of New Albany, Ohio and Amy M. (Douglas) Ensley of Shippensburg, PA. She was the beloved grandmother of John (Emiline) Ensley of Broomfield, Colorado, Jessica Ensley of Columbus, Ohio, and Aurelia Conroy of New Albany, Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers Fredrick and William Smith. Audrey was an avid cook, herb gardener, and bird watcher. She loved to hike in the many local, state and national parks which she frequently visited, especially Caledonia State Park. She was a Girl Scout leader and a past president of the Rosedale Women's Club. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and love for her family. A memorial gathering will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date. The family requests donations be considered to the National Park Foundation https://donate.nationalparks.org/page/23790/donate/1. To leave online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019