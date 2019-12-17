|
CANCILLA AUDREY C. (KOHLER)
Age 94, of Castle Shannon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony J. Cancilla; cherished mother of Nancy (Dan) Smith, Karen Cancilla and Bill (the late Peg) Cancilla; proud Nana of Carrie, Bill, Jason, Justin and step-Grandma of Ronnie, Karrie and Jason; great-Nana of Lily, Sydney, Nathan, Madison, Landon, Caden and Skylar, step-great-Grandma of Chayce, Olivia and Blake. Audrey, an avid gardener, was a woman who always realized that home and family came first. She acted as a foster parent with infant babies until their adoption. She later worked in the Kane Regional Hospital system for over 10 years as a nurses aid. Her family will always remember her as the Angel from Heaven, it was as though she had a direct line to God. Her kindness and generosity will be remembered. Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. in JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul of the Cross Parish in St. Anne Catholic Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive, Castle Shannon on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Condolences may be shared at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019