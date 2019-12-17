Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY CANCILLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY C. (KOHLER) CANCILLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY C. (KOHLER) CANCILLA Obituary
CANCILLA AUDREY C. (KOHLER)

Age 94, of Castle Shannon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Wife of the late Anthony J. Cancilla; cherished mother of Nancy (Dan) Smith, Karen Cancilla and Bill (the late Peg) Cancilla; proud Nana of Carrie, Bill, Jason, Justin and step-Grandma of Ronnie, Karrie and Jason; great-Nana of Lily, Sydney, Nathan, Madison, Landon, Caden and Skylar, step-great-Grandma of Chayce, Olivia and Blake. Audrey, an avid gardener, was a woman who always realized that home and family came first. She acted as a foster parent with infant babies until their adoption. She later worked in the Kane Regional Hospital system for over 10 years as a nurses aid.  Her family will always remember her as the Angel from Heaven, it was as though she had a direct line to God. Her kindness and generosity will be remembered. Family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. in JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA  15236.  Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul of the Cross Parish in St. Anne Catholic Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive, Castle Shannon on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Condolences may be shared at:


www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now