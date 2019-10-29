|
Audrey Dolores Carnahan, who spent almost her entire 82 years in Pittsburgh, died Aug. 17 at a Denver hospital surrounded by her family. She was an excellent conversationalist, a generous contributor to charities, and fun loving. Her email address began with "Audball." Despite the early deaths of her parents and two of her children, she managed to maintain a positive outlook throughout her life. Audrey was a whiz at Boggle, Charades, and most card games, and almost always left her opponents in the dust. She was a Pittsburgh Penguins fan, a voracious reader, smart, and a natural at almost every sport except skiing. She enjoyed playing at casinos, where she was affectionately known as "Queenie." A homemaker, Audrey also worked many years as a waitress, receiving good tips because she was efficient and pleasant. One of her favorite comedians was George Carlin and she often told the story of meeting him while delivering room service when she worked at the Sheraton Station Square. Audrey was born Nov. 14, 1936, in Pittsburgh, the youngest of the nine children of Emil Miller and Elizabeth Seethaler Miller. Audrey had recently moved to Denver to be with family and is survived by her daughter, Ann Espinola, and son-in-law, Jeff Espinola, of Denver; and five grandchildren, Ben, Kate, Pete, and Nick Espinola, all of Denver, and Sydney Sexton of Pittsburgh; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; children, Paul Carnahan and Dee Casteel; son-in-law, Bill Casteel; and her eight brothers and sisters. A Funeral Mass was held followed by interment. "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal." --Thomas More --One of Audrey's favorite quotes.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019