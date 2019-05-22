Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Of New Kensington, on May 20, 2019, comfortable in the care of the Vincentian Home. Audrey was born in Ipswich, England on Nov. 20, 1924, to Herbert Harry (Jack) and Elsie Culham. She was a strong-willed and brave woman who left England as a WWII War Bride to start a life with her beloved husband, George Veitch. Her "stiff upper lip" British nature was needed when George, the principal of NK Jr. High, died in 1972, and she lost her son David in 1975. In addition to George and David, she was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers in England; and her American in-laws. She is survived by her dear daughters, Mary Kirkner and Andrea Dudley; and her adored sons-in-law, Ray Kirkner, Jr. and Dennis Dudley. Audrey cherished being Gram to Bethany Young, Andrew (Lauren) Kirkner, Kate (Matt) McGinley and Cassandra Dudley; and was blessed to have five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Cullen, Tyran, Teagan and Bennett. Audrey is also survived by nieces and nephews in England and the US. There will be a family visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, in Lower Burrell, followed by a service at Greenwood Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
