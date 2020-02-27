|
|
BRUSH AUDREY ELIZABETH
Age 84, of Mt. Lebanon, peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020 with her family by her side, after a full life that touched many along the way. Daughter of the late John T. and Gwendolyn L. (Basim) Eberhardt of Elliott. Beloved wife for 61 years of Charles Preston Brush; devoted mother of Deborah Brush and Mark Brush (Christine); adored and cherished grandmother of Tiffany and Jackson; sister of Jack Eberhardt (Jeanie), Janice Hill (David) and the late Delores; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Audrey worked at Kaufmann's in Mt. Lebanon for 15 years and loved working with the public every day. She loved to read and play cards of any type and was a die-hard Steelers fan. Audrey was outgoing, generous, high-spirited and loved by all who knew her. No person was a stranger, everyone was a friend. She was the "Mayor" of Questend Avenue where she lived for more than 50 years. Audrey had a singular determination that remained with her until her last breath. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES on Friday 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Laughlin's Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Audrey's family requests donations be made to ACLD Tillotson School, 4900 Girard Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 (memo line: Brush Family). www.laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020