BAUMGARTEL AUDREY ETTA (WILKINS)

Laughing all the way to Heaven on wings of God's angels after taking care of her family for 92 years, Audie began the reunion to last all of eternity on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 60 years, Ralph; treasured son-in-law, Tom; eight siblings; best friends, Jean Manno, Rose Johnson, and Betty Gruber; her mother, Ruth; her firefighter dad, John Grover Wilkins (who died when she was 17 years old); much loved mother-in-law, Lena; and father-in-law, Pup; Ralph's brothers and sister; and the very spoiled furry puppy kids, Tinker, Pretty Girl, Midget, Barney, Benji, and Miracle. Heaven is rocking with Wilkins' laughter forever more because the gang is all back together! Audrey was employed in the X-ray department of West Penn Hospital over 60 years ago and retired upon the birth of her only child. She received lifetime membership in the Order of the Eastern Star, Corinth Chapter 229, in April 2017. Her life became her family and we are all better because of that devotion. Survived by her only child, Pam Kennedy; and her only granddaughter, Holly Kennedy, both of Plum. Godspeed, Momsie! Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, 412-731-5001, on Friday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.