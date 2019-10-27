|
DeJOHN AUDREY J. (WILL)
Age 89, of North Hills, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert DeJohn; dear mother of Mark (Karen) and Ron (Judi) DeJohn; proud grandmother of Brian (Emily) DeJohn, Jamie (Russ) Kozora and Chris (Jaime) DeJohn; great-grandmother of Kylie, Will, Gavin, Madelyn, Mason, Hannah, and Jace. Preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. No visitation, services private for immediate family. Arrangements entrusted with SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019