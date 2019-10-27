Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY DeJOHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY J. (WILL) DeJOHN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY J. (WILL) DeJOHN Obituary
DeJOHN AUDREY J. (WILL)

Age 89, of North Hills, on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert DeJohn; dear mother of Mark (Karen) and Ron (Judi) DeJohn; proud grandmother of Brian (Emily) DeJohn, Jamie (Russ) Kozora and Chris (Jaime) DeJohn; great-grandmother of Kylie, Will, Gavin, Madelyn, Mason, Hannah, and Jace. Preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. No visitation, services private for immediate family. Arrangements entrusted with SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.