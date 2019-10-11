|
KUMPF AUDREY J. (MCDERMITT)
Audrey J. (McDermitt) Kumpf, age 75, of Naples, Florida (Formerly of Carnegie) passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a long illness. Mother of Bridget Lynn Schrader and Kenneth John Kumpf. 6 Grandchildren. Sister of Patricia L. (late Henry) Krocker, Arthur McDermiitt and the late James J. McDermiit, Jr.. Companion of Gerald R. Bercini. Friends are invited to call on Sunday, October 13th, from 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie. Interment Private. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019