McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
AUDREY J. NORRIS

AUDREY J. NORRIS Obituary
NORRIS AUDREY J.

Age 82, of Mars, formerly of Gibsonia, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019. Audrey had been the Cafeteria Manager for the Pine-Richland School District, where she had worked for 25 years. Wife of the late Charles S. Norris; mother of Daniel Norris, Diane Koch (Ronald), and Darlene Bower (Rick); grandmother of Emily, Rachel, James, Reece and Luke; sister of Doris Mincer and Joyce Sullivan. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Service at 12:00 p.m. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
