NORRIS AUDREY J.
Age 82, of Mars, formerly of Gibsonia, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019. Audrey had been the Cafeteria Manager for the Pine-Richland School District, where she had worked for 25 years. Wife of the late Charles S. Norris; mother of Daniel Norris, Diane Koch (Ronald), and Darlene Bower (Rick); grandmother of Emily, Rachel, James, Reece and Luke; sister of Doris Mincer and Joyce Sullivan. Friends will be received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Service at 12:00 p.m. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019