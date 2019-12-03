|
|
ROBASH AUDREY J.
Age 85, of Shaler Twp., on December 1, 2019. Wife of the late John S. Robash. Mother of Valerie Mellon (Nicholas), Neal (Linda), Stephen, and Craig (Deborah) Robash. Grandmother of John (Emily), Glennis (Ryan) Nauman, Jacob, Emma, and Brett; great-grandmother of Elizabeth and John. Sister of the late Joan Kamenzind and Norbert Stopera. Audrey was a two time breast cancer survivor, a faithful 62 year member of St. Sebastian Church and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. St. Sebastian Church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, 40 Monument Road, Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019