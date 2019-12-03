Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
AUDREY J. ROBASH

AUDREY J. ROBASH Obituary
ROBASH AUDREY J.

Age 85, of Shaler Twp., on December 1, 2019. Wife of the late John S. Robash. Mother of Valerie Mellon (Nicholas), Neal (Linda), Stephen, and Craig (Deborah) Robash. Grandmother of John (Emily), Glennis (Ryan) Nauman, Jacob, Emma, and Brett; great-grandmother of Elizabeth and John. Sister of the late Joan Kamenzind and Norbert Stopera. Audrey was a two time breast cancer survivor, a faithful 62 year member of St. Sebastian Church and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. St. Sebastian Church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to Living Beyond Breast Cancer, 40 Monument Road, Suite 104, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
