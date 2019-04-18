|
|
WHITNEY AUDREY J. (KING)
Age 83, of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael T. Whitney; loving mother of Sherri J. (late Stephen) Mohn and Sandra L. (F. Thomas) Boross; cherished grandmother of Stephen Mohn, Sarah (David) DiBenedetto, Frank Mohn, Jacob Boross and Whitney Boross; sister of the late Louise J. Simaitis and Raymond E. King; aunt of Karen Simaitis, Diane Slepski and Darlene Farmer; dear friend of Fred Stubert; cousin of Edward Tushek, Rita Haney and Lucille Yost. Also survived by all the friends she met along the way. No Visitation. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish-St. Francis of Assisi Church, 2599 Freeport Rd., Harmar Twp. Interment Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Twp. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019