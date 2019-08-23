|
CARRICATO AUDREY L. (JACKSON)
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, age 85, formerly of Sharpsburg. Beloved wife of the late Peter Carricato; loving mother of Tim (Teresa) Carricato, Audrey (Raymond) Humes, David Carricato, Alexander (Sheri) Carricato and the late Helena Ruthrauff and Robert Carricato; grandmother of 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister, Garnet Lang. Predeceased by one sister, Sandra Krebs; and four brothers, Richard, Daniel and William Jackson and Edward Taylor. Audrey was a loving Dog-Mother to Chance and Remi. Friends received Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church, Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019