Home

POWERED BY

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY GOODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY L. (DANZIGER) GOODMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY L. (DANZIGER) GOODMAN Obituary
GOODMAN AUDREY L. (DANZIGER)

Peacefully at home, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Don Goodman; loving mother of Don (Eileen) and Rich (Jennifer) Goodman; sister of the late Arlene Quinn and Richard and Robert Danziger; proud Gigi of Shane (Nicole) Goodman, Caitlin (Tyler) Kocak, Tyler, Megan, Joshua and Alyssa Goodman; great-Gigi of Thomas "TJ" and Finnegan "Finn"; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Funeral Services in St. John Lutheran Church on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -