GOODMAN AUDREY L. (DANZIGER)
Peacefully at home, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Don Goodman; loving mother of Don (Eileen) and Rich (Jennifer) Goodman; sister of the late Arlene Quinn and Richard and Robert Danziger; proud Gigi of Shane (Nicole) Goodman, Caitlin (Tyler) Kocak, Tyler, Megan, Joshua and Alyssa Goodman; great-Gigi of Thomas "TJ" and Finnegan "Finn"; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie. Funeral Services in St. John Lutheran Church on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019