Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
(941) 722-6602
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30 AM
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
AUDREY M. BRONDER

BRONDER AUDREY M.

Age 96, a resident of Westminster Suncoast of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. Wife of the late Clarence N. Bronder; mother of David M. Bronder of St. Petersburg, FL, and Cheryl Willert and Edward Bronder of Cape Coral, FL; grandmother of Jesse and Sara Willert, and Rachel Hare; great-grandmother of Paul and Peyton Hare. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lou McNulty, Bradenton, FL; and brother, Thomas Walsh of Atlantic Beach, FL. Visitation will take place on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at GROOVER FUNERAL HOME, 1400 36 Ave E., Ellenton, FL 34222 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with a service to follow. Burial will take place at Mansion Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
