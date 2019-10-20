Home

HOMZA AUDREY M.

Age 87, of Ross Twp., passed Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Munhall on December 19, 1931 to the late Joseph P. and Helen (Spivak) Zak.  Beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Homza. A graduate of Munhall High School, St. John's School of Nursing.  Audrey was a registered nurse throughout her life working private duty, Regency Hall Nursing Home, Vincentian Homes and the County Jail. She was raised Catholic and attended St. Teresa of Avila. Audrey is survived by eight children, Raymond T. (Tomoko), Robert A. (Jackie), Paul W., William J., Thomas M. (Stacey), John F. (Kimbra), Annette M. Banyas and Patricia M. (Dennis); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy (Justine) Zak. In addition to her parents; husband; a son, David A. Homza; a son-in-law, Gerald Banyas; a brother, Joseph E. Zak; and a stepsister, Patricia Dever preceded Audrey in death. Memorials to the   A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of The Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City, Visitation Hours on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2-4:00 and 6-8:00 p.m. in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, INC., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, Burial in Crestview Memorial Park.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Download Now