Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Alphonsus Church
Wexford, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY SCHRAUDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY M. SCHRAUDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

AUDREY M. SCHRAUDER Obituary
SCHRAUDER AUDREY M.

Age 80, of Wexford, unexpectedly on Wednesday June 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of Andy Schrauder; loving mother of Andy Jr. (Anita) and Michael Schrauder; grandmother of Danny, Austin, and Hannah Schrauder; sister of Burt Moyer. Family and friends received Friday, from 6-9 p.m., at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Funeral mass on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 800-805-5856.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now