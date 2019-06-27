|
|
SCHRAUDER AUDREY M.
Age 80, of Wexford, unexpectedly on Wednesday June 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of Andy Schrauder; loving mother of Andy Jr. (Anita) and Michael Schrauder; grandmother of Danny, Austin, and Hannah Schrauder; sister of Burt Moyer. Family and friends received Friday, from 6-9 p.m., at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford. Funeral mass on Saturday, at 12:30 p.m., in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. 800-805-5856.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019