SZOT AUDREY M. (RADZANOWSKI)

Age 81, of Brentwood, on Monday, March 9, 2020, passed peacefully with her children by her side. Beloved wife of the late John C.; loving mother of Helen (Chuck, Jr.) McGervey, John (Andraya) Szot and the late Claudia (survived by Ken Balach); beloved grandmother of Chuck, III (Liz) and Matthew McGervey and J.J., Collin and Mackenzie Szot; adoring great-grandmother of Isaac and Eloise McGervey; sister of the late Eleanor (survived by Bernie) Jocuns. Also survived by loving nephews, cousins and many friends. Audrey was a Brentwood crossing guard for more than 20 years and found great enjoyment in safely crossing generations of children. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Audrey's family would like to thank Community Life, especially Marvis and Monica, for the excellent care they provided to her over the last several years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Community Life, Attention: Mary O'Toole, 2400 Ardmore Boulevard, Suite 700, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.