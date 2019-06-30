STEPANOVICH AUDREY MAE (HAYS)

Formerly of Carrick and Baldwin Borough. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Stepanovich. Born on Sept. 21, 1929 and passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019. Survived by daughter, Valarie Tassari, and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Angela and Maria Tassari (fiancé Aleksa Ostojich); sister, Jacqueline (John) Komidar; and sister-in-law, Jean Hays. Predeceased by parents, William and Anna (Rectenwald) Hays; twin brother, Bill Hays; and sisters, Shirley Laur, Carol Gatz Rooney, and Sandra Brown. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In the 60s, Audrey formed, designed the costumes for, and lead the Baldwin Continentals majorette group and worked for Martha Davies Dance Studio and the Cadets majorette group. She loved her church and served for many years in many capacities including church school teacher, church school superintendent, council secretary, church secretary, women's organization (Kolo Srpski Sestara) member, and choir member. She faithfully attended church services and each Easter volunteered her time to decorate the tomb for Christ. She worked for Bell Telephone, Transitional Services, and retired from Kaufmann's Dept Store. Audrey graduated from Carrick High School, Community College of Allegheny County and the Eastern Orthodox Diaconate program. She was an extremely talented artist and also attended iconography classes at Antiochian ViIlage. Funeral arrangement are being handled by CIESLAK TATKO FUNERAL HOME, 2935 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 2, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with the Pomen held at 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 3, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation one hour at the church prior to the Funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Cathedral building fund (450 Maxwell Drive, Pittsburgh 15236) or to Community Life East End, 310 Meade Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.