OSKIN AUDREY (MILLER)
Age 88, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2019. A life-long resident of Pleasant Hills and life-long member of Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Beloved wife of 70 years of Bobby T. Oskin; mother of Robert (Barb) Oskin, Dennis (Marty) Oskin, Linda (Dr. Daniel) Lattanzi, and Judy (Jay) Girman; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; also survived by two sisters, Eileen Herford and Elizabeth (Eugene) Rutkowski; and many nieces and nephews. Friends received at STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51 (Large) Jefferson Hills, PA 15025 (412-384-0350) on Wednesday, April 10, from 2-4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. Funeral Service at Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church on Thursday, April 11. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. For notice of the time, more information, and condolences, visit www.stephendslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019