PODLESNY AUDREY (BOYKO)
Age 65, of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 19, 2019 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center after demonstrating great resilience during her ongoing battles with cancer and heart disease. Audrey was born in McKeesport, PA, and was predeceased by her parents Joseph G. and Martha A. (Michlo) Boyko of Port Vue, PA, sister Janice Boyko of Brentwood, PA, and brother Thomas R. Boyko of Sarasota, FL. She married caring husband Albert J. Podlesny in 1977 who survives. Also survived by son Jonathan (Courtney) Podlesny and grandson Duke of Rockwood, PA, along with son Derek Podlesny of West Mifflin, PA. Audrey enjoyed working as a Statistical Analyst for more than 40 years. Her service included 38 years with the Federal Government before retiring as an IT Specialist (Data Manager) A lifelong member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, Senior Branch 77, McKeesport, PA, where she served for 19 years as a branch officer. Audrey was an active member of the Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh (Holy Angels Parish) Christian Mothers and Women's Guild, Hays, PA. She also was a member of the Port Vue American Legion Auxiliary, Post 447, Port Vue, PA. In honor of Audrey's wishes, all funeral and burial services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. Interment will be at the Corpus Christi Calvary Cemetery in Port Vue, PA. Please share your memories and condolences at https://www.georgeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019