MAY AUDREY R.
Age 91, formerly of Calcutta, OH on August 6, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph May; mother of Albert "Bill" William and his late wife, Cheryl Wasson, Ronald Edward and his late wife, Joyce Wasson, Janet E. Thiele and the late James Franklin and his late wife, Arlene Wasson; sister of David Roessler and the late John, Harry, Edward and Albert Roessler, Dottie and her late husband, John Ardeno, Laura and her husband, John Weaver, Keith Ann and her husband, Thomas Hillberry, Darlene McVay, Judy Pugh and the late Britta Phillips, Mary Cumer and Shirley Hamilton; grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of two. Friends will be received at the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Rt. 30, Clinton Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held Saturday, August 10th at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019