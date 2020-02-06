|
|
OBLACK AUDREY R.
Audrey R. OBlack, age 84, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Oakland, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard J. OBlack, Sr. She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl (Late Joey) Dulay, Debra Sparks, Bernard "Buzzy" (Pamela) OBlack, Jr. and Matthew J. (Lori) OBlack; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Sparks; her parents, Theodore and Blanche (Steiner) Resutko; and a sister and two brothers. Friends will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 8 p.m. in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Condolences may be offered at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020