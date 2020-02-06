Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY OBLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY R. OBLACK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUDREY R. OBLACK Obituary
OBLACK AUDREY R.

Audrey R. OBlack, age 84, of Jefferson Hills, formerly of Oakland, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard J. OBlack, Sr. She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl (Late Joey) Dulay, Debra Sparks, Bernard "Buzzy" (Pamela) OBlack, Jr. and Matthew J. (Lori) OBlack; as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Sparks; her parents, Theodore and Blanche (Steiner) Resutko; and a sister and two brothers. Friends will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until time of Blessing Service at 8 p.m. in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. Condolences may be offered at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of AUDREY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now