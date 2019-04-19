|
BALLOW AUDREY S.
Age 69, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Of the Hill District/North Side. Daughter of the late Fannie (Harris) Ballow. Audrey is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers; sisters; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends. A Home Going Service will be held Tuesday, April 23rd at Destiny of Faith Church, 3737 Brighton Rd. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Service to Follow at 1 p.m. Burial at Highwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019