Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Shiva
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rubin Residence
5432 Hobart Street (Squirrel Hill)
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Margie and Mitch Halem
13606 Anchor Cove Court
Rockville, MD
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Margie and Mitch Halem
13606 Anchor Cove Court
Rockville, MD
View Map
AUDREY SILVERMAN Obituary
SILVERMAN AUDREY

Born on September 8,1932 in Winnipeg, Canada, passed away peacefully on December 6th, 2019, in her home in Boca Raton, Florida. She was surrounded by her loving family. Survived by devoted and beloved husband of 65 years, Edward Silverman; daughters, Janie Rubin (Allan), Lynne Padison (Arik) Lori Silverman, Margie Halem (Mitch) and Marla Garchik (Steve); loving daughter of the late Nathan and Ann Rosenfield; and sister of the late Gerald Rosenfield; and sister-in-law, Rena Rosenfield; sister-in-law of Paul Silverman and the late Dale Silverman; sister-in-law to Lois Cohen and the late Hershey Cohen; cherished grandmother of Sydne Garchik Russell (Marc), Jesse Garchik Wright (Jay), Michael Garchik (Samantha), Harrison Halem (Courtney), Adam Halem (Amanda), Eliot Padison, Ilia Silverman Esrig, (Alex) Nora Padison, Sam Halem, Jared Esrig and Jack Garchik; loving great-grandmother of Blair and Eliza Russell; also survived by her loving cousins, nieces and nephews. A private service will be held on Monday, December 9th. Family will be observing Shiva Monday evening in Pittsburgh at the Rubin Residence, 5432 Hobart Street (Squirrel Hill) 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Shiva will continue in Rockville, Maryland Tuesday and Wednesday evening at the home of Margie and Mitch Halem, 13606 Anchor Cove Court, Rockville. 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. May her sunshine, light and pure kindness continue to bring peace to all that knew her. Memorial contributions may be made to http://act.autismspeaks.org/goto/marlaandjackgarchik. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
