Age 75, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Daughter of the late Henry and Alma Stanton; beloved wife for 53 years of Martin J. "Marty" Dorfner, Sr.; devoted mother of Martin J. Dorfner, Jr. (Laura), Denise L. Schaville (Dr. Philip), Donald E. Dorfner (Lisa), and Brian R. Dorfner (Kristen); loving grandmother of Mitchell, Alec, Rachel and Mason Dorfner, Jessica, Philip and Steven Schaville, Hunter and Alexis Dorfner, and Emerson and Boston Dorfner; sister of Lois Shonborn and the late Robert Stanton; also survived by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Blvd., Castle Shannon, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass in St. Anne Church, Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. (Friends please meet at church). Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it is the wish of the family that memorials be made to St. Anne School, 4040 Willow Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15234 or to Parkinson Foundation of Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202. laughlinfuneralhome.com.